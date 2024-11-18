Southern Star Ltd. logo
Bergie says key to a long life is to just enjoy it!

November 18th, 2024 2:35 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

At home in Mawbeg on her 100th birthday, holding her letter from the President is Bergie O’Sullivan (centre) with Eileen Fitzgeral, left, and Julia Mary Slyne.

ENJOYING life, and being a non-smoker and non-drinker, are the key to reaching 100 years of age, according to Bergie O’Sullivan.

The Kerry native, who was born on All Saints Day, November 1st 1924, recently celebrated her significant birthday with family, friends, and well-wishers at her home in Derrycool, Bandon.

When asked about what contributes to her longevity, Bergie, who was married to the late Eoghan O’Sullivan and has four children – Donal, Maura, Conchur, and Eoin – said that all her siblings lived into their 90s and that she herself has always been a non-smoker and non-drinker all her life. In fact, she was still driving her car until seven years ago.

‘The secret is simple, she has enjoyed life and has the peace of mind of living at home and she particularly enjoyed being a member of Gaggin ICA, which recently celebrated their 60th anniversary,’ said neighbour Kate Crowley.

‘Overall, she is thankful to God for a very good family, who now care for her at her home. She even celebrated her grand-daughter Aisling’s graduation ceremony last week, in Maryborough House.’

Born in the village of Kilmackillogue, near Tuosist in Kenmare, she was delighted to take a reflective trip back to Kilmackillogue last week, exactly 100 years since she was born there.

‘Her home place was the Neily The Masters pub and was brought up there along with her eight siblings.

‘She remembers the women coming into their kitchen and it was like a community hall, especially during the war years, so that camaraderie is something she misses in modern day life.’

She moved from Kerry to West Cork in 1959 with her husband Eoghan, who became a teacher in Mawbeg School, before becoming principal of Bishop Galvin Central School in Newcestown. It was only fitting that Bergie received her long-awaited Centenarian Bounty and congratulatory letter from President Michael D Higgins on the morning of her 100th birthday.

‘Celebrating her 10 decades of experience and wisdom in life, Bergie was overwhelmed with the numerous birthday cards, flower bouquets, and balloons given to her over the past week.’

