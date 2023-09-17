Bere Island set to host its first arts festival

THE Inaugural Bere Island Arts Festival will feature music, live theatre, art exhibitions, author readings and workshops in an array of creative spaces throughout the island.

The festival was initiated to celebrate local and national talents within the unique island venue.

A ‘soft’ opening will take place on Thursday September 21st with the launch of two art exhibitions and theatrical performances.

Award winning artist and island resident, Mary Sullivan, in collaboration with island-based arts group Bere Island Women Create, will present her exhibition, The Hold, while renowned visual artist Sarah Walker will also launch her new work, and the Peninsula Players will perform two comedies by David Tristram.

The festival’s official opening by novelist and playwright Cónal Creedon will take place on Culture Night, Friday September 22nd, at The Drill Hall, a historic building constructed in Rerrin during WW1 as part of the island’s extensive military fortifications.

The West Cork harmony group, The Starlings, will perform and there will be workshops with poet Molly Twomey and photographer Harry Moore.

The photography workshop will continue on Saturday exploring the making of pinhole cameras, creating negative images and producing black and white prints, and there will be writing workshops with Adam Wyeth and Annemarie Ni Churreáin.

There will be talks and recitations from the author of the Queen of Dirt Island, Donal Ryan, and island poet, Seamus Harrington.

Musicians Donal Lunny, Máirtín O Connor and Zoe Conway will perform at Wild Atlantic Glamping Saturday evening.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday with a joint performance by Bere Island and Crosshaven choirs directed by Dr Eva McMullen, dancing at the crossroads with West Cork musicians, and a long table lunch with more music and storytelling.

The festival is funded by Cork County Council and Creative Places West Cork Islands, a three year community development programme which aims to support the arts on the seven inhabited West Cork islands and will take place from Thursday September 21st to Sunday 24th. For details and bookings visit www.bereislandartsfestival.ie.