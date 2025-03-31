Bere Island powering ahead with new generator

THE West Cork islands of Bere, Sherkin and Cape Clear are to benefit from a total of €122,491 in funding under the Clár programme, with almost €80,000 going to Sherkin Island for a hybrid electric bus.

Speaking with The Southern Star, Mike O’Connor of the North Shore Hostel on Sherkin Island said that the bus, for which they have been granted €78,651, will not only enhance rural transport but it will greatly assist them in their efforts towards a sustainable energy future for Sherkin.

Mr O’Connor explained that Sherkin is a sustainable energy community, and that the Energy Transition Group on the island have been chosen to do a European project.

‘We are one of 30 out of 4,000 islands in Europe that have been chosen, with Bere Island and Inishbofin to do a clean energy scheme.'

‘The new electric bus is part of that because up to now the bus has been using non-sustainable dirty energy. And now we will have a bus service using clean energy.’

Meanwhile, Cape Clear islanders are thrilled that €20,925 has been allocated for a new sports floor in the community hall, while Bere Island is to get a generator for the community centre.

Bernie Orpen, the acting project co-ordinator with The Bere Island Projects Group CLG, told The Southern Star that the €22,915 for the generator will be a game-changer for the community.

‘In recent years, the island has been without power for long periods and this funding will enable us to power the centre to support our island residents, with the charging of devices while also availing of light, heat, water, broadband,’ she said.

By keeping power on in the centre, islanders will also be able to access shower and cooking facilities, and it will enable those who work remotely to continue to do so without interruption.

‘This investment by the Department shows their continued support and commitment to maintain our island communities and it is most welcome,’ she added.