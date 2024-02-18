Bench warrant issued for Bantry drug offender

A BENCH warrant was issued after a man was convicted in his absence for drugs offences.

There was no appearance for the accused Samuel Field (42) of Millbeg, Coomhola, Bantry, when the case was called at Bantry District Court.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony said a search of the accused’s premises on November 3rd, 2022 was carried out under warrant and there was no one in the property when they entered.

During the course of the search, the detective said gardaí found cocaine in a plastic tub hidden behind plasterboard.

A quantity of cannabis was also found under a dresser and outdoors, near a barbecue unit, gardaí found a cannabis plant.

The cocaine was valued at €840. The cannabis was given a value of €70. And the cannabis plant was estimated to be worth €800.

The detective said the accused was arrested and interviewed under caution, during which he made admissions in relation to the possession for personal use, and for sale and supply.

The accused was charged with cannabis possession; cocaine possession; the cultivation of cannabis; and possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply.

Judge James McNulty held that the State had proven its case, but in the absence of the accused he decided to adjourn the imposition of penalty until Samuel Field is brought before the court.