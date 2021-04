The Castletownbere Coast Guard team assisted an injured crewman following a callout by Valentia MRSC at 7.30am this morning.

Castletownbere ambulance personnel had assessed the casualty, and treated him for suspected broken ankle, whilst the Coast Guard crew assisted him off the French-registered fishing vessel, the Rio Da Bouza, and into the waiting ambulance.

The casualty was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.