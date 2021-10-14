Beara trail for walkers ‘could rival the Camino’

A WEST Cork walking trail has been included in a new government scheme which has the potential to elevate it to the status enjoyed by the famous Camino in Spain.

Slí Gaeltacht Mhuscraí is one of 31 new trails across 13 counties which has been added to a new ‘Walks Scheme’ under which funding is provided to farmers and other landowners to maintain trails that travel through their holdings.

The funding for the 50km stretch of walkway will connect the Beara peninsula through to the Bere Brefini in Co Cavan and will be a huge tourism boost and help open the county to more local walkers, hikers and tourists.

‘The Beara Way has been a huge success so far and we’re getting closer and closer to connecting the entire way,’ local TD Christopher O’Sullivan said. He said the trail could eventually rival the Camino de Santiago.

Funding for additional rural recreation officers for West Cork was also announced, which has been welcomed by FG Sen Tim Lombard.

‘I’ve met with the board of West Cork Partnership over recent months and they impressed on me the requirement for additional resources due to the number of participants on the walks scheme in West Cork,’ he said.

‘I’m pleased that the minister took this on board when I met with her and this announcement will allow the West Cork Partnership to continue to implement the walks scheme and work with farmers and landowners throughout West Cork to enhance our outdoor amenities.’