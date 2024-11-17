Southern Star Ltd. logo
Beara roots acknowledged at big awards ceremony

November 17th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Conal, third from left, accepting his award at the World Cultural Council Award ceremony which was hosted by McGill University in Montreal.

A WINNER at the auspicious 2024 World Cultural Council Award ceremony hosted by McGill University in Montreal dedicated his award to the memory of his mother Siobhán Blake, who was born into a family of 10 sisters on the Beara peninsula.

The World Cultural Council Leonardo da Vinci Award of Arts was awarded to novelist, playwright, documentary filmmaker, essayist, and collaborative artist Cónal Creedon. Through his artistic works, Cónal has received acclaim for peeling back the layers of Cork city’s history and culture with insights from different periods of his life. 

Receiving his award Cónal said it was a great personal honour for him to accept it. ‘It is an honour for my home place of Cork city in Ireland – and indeed, it is an honour for Irish people across the world,’ he said.

‘It is extremely special to have the luxury – to be able to work at what I love doing. So, it is very humbling for me to receive the award for effectively following my own heart, indulging my passion, and living my dream.’

The ceremony was hosted by McGill University at its historic downtown campus in the city of Montreal last Wednesday. 

