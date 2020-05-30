Beara musicians honour our frontline workers

A GROUP of Beara musicians have come together to record a song in appreciation of frontline workers all over the world.

‘Apart but still together,’ is the title of the catchy tune penned by well-known musician Pat Higgins.

Originally from Mallow, Pat and his wife holidayed in Allihies in 1991 and liked the area so much, they have called it home for around 15 years.

Pat, a cabinet maker by trade, wanted to honour frontline workers, so wrote the song and enlisted the help of local musicians to record it.

They are his daughter Kate who is singing and playing ukulele; Marc and Ladina Jeisy on the whistle and flute; Marc O’Hare on drums and Ecki Krupp, on the mandolin. Marc Jeisy is originally from Switzerland and Ecky, from Germany and both now live in Garnish. As recording studios are obviously shut, the group recorded it on Pat’s mobile phone in his workshop, while social distancing.

Richie Hodges made a video of the group on the sandbreakers on the local beach and included breathtaking images of the locality which has been receiving great feedback.

Interestingly, Richie believes himself to be the last remaining member of a Cornish mining family in the area.

See ‘Apart but Together Richie Hodges’ on YouTube to watch the video.