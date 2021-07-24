Béal na Bláth sign translated into … Irish!

Distinctive new branded signage with the iconic silhouette of ‘The Big Fella’ have been popping up in recent weeks, but already as issue has been flagged about the wording.

Several have criticised the fact that there is an Irish translation of ‘Béal na Bláth’ – but it’s already in Irish!

County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said this mistake is ‘atrocious’ and she has made her views known to the management in Cork County Council.

The signs are part of Cork County Council’s highly-anticipated Michael Collins Trail, which is estimated to have cost €60,000.

The trail aims to guide visitors around the various locations associated with Michael Collins.

These include Béal na Bláth, his birthplace at Woodfield, and Sam’s Cross.

It is hoped the trail will not only generate greater connectivity between all the key landmarks associated with Collins’ history, but also increase footfall in villages like Kilmurry and Béal na Bláth, which are key to the Collins story.