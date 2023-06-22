Béal na Bláth recognised at Irish Architecture Awards

The memorial landscape at Béal na Bláth has been recognised at the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards.

Béal na Bláth took second place in the Public Choice category of the prestigious awards. As part of the national commemorations marking the centenary of Michael Collins’ death, the Béal na Bláth memorial was upgraded to provide a new public space aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and reinstating the authenticity of the memorial landscape.

The work was carried out by Cork Country Council CPIU Architects with Scott Tallon Walker Architects and Professor Finola O’Kane. The brick platform was replaced with a simple platform allowing for ceremonial possibilities in a design recalling the early choreography of gun salutes and the presentation of arms. The existing monument cross is now accessed along a new interpretive route that follows the original road alignment as it was on the day of Collins’ death.

The RIAI said: 'The Béal na Bláth ambush site is one of the most significant and emotive sites in Irish history.

'The new memorial landscape conserves the considerable authenticity of the general valley section with its escarpments, bridges, great trees, and sniper bóithríns. The story is told by the physical arrangement in conjunction with the manipulation of natural daylight through the gaps in the new wall, marking the events that took place on the day. A public space that has utility and meaning in an important cultural landscape.'

First place in the Public Choice award went to the new International Rugby Experience in Limerick, by Niall McLaughlin Architects.

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the most prestigious awards of their kind in Ireland. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI Members at home and abroad and create awareness of the role that architecture plays in delivering Ireland’s societal and economic infrastructure.