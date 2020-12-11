Barbara ready to ‘bounce forward’ as new president of Network Cork  

CLONAKILTY businesswoman Barbara Nugent is the new president of Network Ireland Cork, a not-for-profit organisation for women in business, professions and the arts.

Barbara runs her own business Transilient Coaching, and has over 20 years’ experience in large organisations, leading teams and holding senior management positions in the finance arena.

Her theme for 2021 is ‘Bouncing Forward’ providing the tools needed to move through these turbulent times. ‘This has been a tough year for so many — people have lost jobs and businesses,’ she said.

‘However, instead of bouncing back, we need to consider bouncing forward to something new. We can’t go back to what it was before, as we have changed, the world has changed. In the mid 90s, the theory of post-traumatic growth was coined — positive life changes that develop through stressful experiences.

‘We have all learned different lessons over the past 12 months, and these learnings will enable us to come back wiser and stronger.’

For more information on Network Ireland Cork and how to join see .networkireland.ie/cork.