Bantry students have a ball learning to make bodhráns

TRANSITION Year students have turned trad at Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí.

Three classes at the progressive secondary school in Bantry learned how to make their own bodhrán and got a musical lesson into the bargain!

‘The students were very quick to learn,’ Michael Vignoles, the uilleann pipe and bodhrán maker from Galway, who ran the workshop, told The Southern Star.

Marian Carey, principal of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, said each of the 63 pupils were taught how to assemble their own bodhrán with materials provided by Michael.

The principal said transition year students have ‘a unique opportunity to experience new skills and this was a wonderful opportunity to expose them to one aspect of traditional Irish culture.

‘We are very fortunate,’ she added, ‘to have such a dedicated transition year coordinator in Mary Barrett O’Connor, who facilitates a fantastic programme of TY here at Colaiste Pobail.’

After making their bodhráns in the morning, the afternoon was spent learning the basics of playing the instrument with an outdoor music lesson led by Michael Vignoles.

Each student went home that evening with their very own bodhrán rounding off what was a wonderful day.