A minor oil spill on a 2km stretch of road in Bantry has been dealt with by members of the local fire department.

Shortly before 2.30pm, the volunteer fire fighters were notified that there was oil on the roadway around Wolfe Tone Square out the Glengarriff Road to Newtown.

Within a half-hour the crews put out oil dispersant as a safety precaution.

However, motorists are being advised to drive carefully over the next few hours until the minor spill clears completely.