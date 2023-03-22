Bantry pupils’ homework plea reaches Taoiseach

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said homework for primary school students needs to be reviewed, according to a local TD.

Social Democrat leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns said she raised the matter with the Taoiseach, having been prompted by the students of St Finbarr’s Boys NS in Bantry. She had met with the students recently to discuss the school’s plans for an all-weather pitch in conjunction with the mixed ability rugby team West Cork Jesters.

‘They were also insistent on ending homework,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘So I also raised that with the Taoiseach. This may be an obvious request from students, but when I read up on it, there is merit to their suggestion. Homework for primary school age children has little pedagogical benefit,’ she added.

And she reported that the Taoiseach agreed that the subject of primary school homework needs to be reviewed and that any decisions should be ‘based on the educational evidence.’