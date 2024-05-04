Bantry pupil’s award for climate project

A PUPIL of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in Bantry has been honoured with a prestigious climate award.

Mar Doblado Fernandez took home the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award following her impressive scientific insights presented at the SciFest@MTU 2024 regional competition at MTU Cork campus recently.

Hundreds of students from across Cork came together with their second-level student peers to compete in the Stem fair showcasing projects on a range of topics from mathematics to renewable energy.

Mar, a Spanish exchange student at the school, impressed judges at the MTU fair thanks to her project ‘The effects of imported plants in the Irish environment’.

SciFest@College is a programme of Stem fairs for second-level students, taking place in 16 regional colleges across Ireland.

The SciFest programme is open to second-level students, with the aim of promoting Stem education and providing a platform for students to present and display their scientific projects.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, partnered with SciFest to develop the EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award.

The award celebrates second level students who research and design projects to address challenges posed by climate or energy focused issues.

As a result of her successful project and award, Mar will go on to compete in the SciFest national final which takes place later this year.