Bantry on flood alert as heavy rainfall expected for next 24 hours

Cork County Council has sent out an alert to Bantry Business Association warning of the possibility of flooding as heavy rainfall is predicted over the next 24 hours.

'There is a status yellow - rainfall warning in effect from 6pm Tuesday 10/11/2020 to 6pm Wednesday 11/11/2020 for Cork and Kerry with the possibility of 30 to 50 mm of rain with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

'There is also the possibility that the area around the South West (Cork and Kerry) will have rainfall levels between 30mm to 50mm in a 24-hour period and even higher in mountainous areas between tonight through till Thursday morning.The heavy rainfall may result in some rivers flooding, especially smaller flashier catchments, as the rivers are already elevate in these areas and there is also an increase to the risk of surface flooding in the areas affected.'