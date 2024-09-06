Bantry man receives prestigious Bardic Award

By Sarah Canty

BANTRY musician, Vincent Crowley, was recently presented a lifetime achievement award at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford.

He received the prestigious Bardic Award in recognition of the significant contributions he has made to preserve and promote Irish traditional music and culture.

Vincent is no stranger to the Fleadh Cheoil, having won six All-Ireland singing titles over five decades, the first of which was in 1977, followed by an historic three-in-a-row in 1981, 1982 and 1983.

He is not only a highly regarded traditional singer. He is also a champion lilter, whistler, an accomplished accordion player and known to tell a great story; and enjoys sharing these gifts with his community and his family.

He used to tour extensively, chaired the Comhaltas Bantry branch for many years, was involved with the annual Chief O’Neill pattern day in Tralibane, and sings in the local church choir.

As a grandfather and great grandfather, Vincent continues to enthusiastically influence and contribute to future generations.

Vincent and his late wife, Kathleen, who was always a proud supporter of his musical accomplishments, raised a large family in a busy Bantry home filled with music, song and hard work.

In 2022, almost 40 years since his last Fleadh win, and not long after his wife and soulmate passed away, Vincent returned to the competition.

He won the All-Ireland senior singing title that year. And won again in 2023.

Unfortunately, he didn’t bring home another three-in-a- row this year but did one better when he was honoured at the Comhaltas Bardic Awards banquet for his unique ability to engage audiences and to convey the story and emotion of a song with a warm, rich singing voice.

His daughter, Julie Crowley, and granddaughter, Maria Crowley, accompanied him to the gala, proud of his accomplishments just as Kathleen would have been.

Of the occasion Maria glowed, ‘It was a lovely evening, and my grandfather sang the national anthem which was really quite special.’