Bantry man hired tools but then he didn’t return them

A BANTRY man who hired tools valued at €1,750 from a Bandon-based tool hire company and failed to return them has been convicted of their thefts.

Edward Such of 4 Seskin Park, Bantry pleaded guilty to the theft charges at a recent sitting of Bandon Court. He appeared in court on foot of a bench warrant issued on February 2nd. Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that on September 21st Gda Ashling Murphy from Bandon Garda Station went to Bandon Tool Hire.

‘She had received a report that on September 19th a male had attended there to hire out a con saw, a hedge trimmer and a leaf blower. He handed in ID and paid a €20 deposit and was given the tools for 24 hours but failed to return them,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘Gda Murphy later arrested him and he made full admissions about hiring the equipment.’

The court heard that the con saw was valued at €1,000, the leaf blower at €500 and the hedge trimmer at €250 and none of the property was recovered.

Sgt Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the defendant has nine previous convictions and was disqualified from driving for four years at Skibbereen Circuit Court last month.

Judge McNulty convicted him of the offence and remanded him in custody to appear at Bantry District Court on February 23rd.