Bantry House has its first live concert in three years

WEST Cork Music will host its first live concert at Bantry House since the summer of 2019 this Sunday night.

In collaboration with the Ortús Festival, three outstanding young musicians from Ireland, Germany and Spain, will perform at this special event.

Francis Humphrys, ceo of West Cork Music said the concert promises to be a delightful return to music at the stately home with Mairéad Hickey, Sara Ferrández and Alexander Kovalev playing an exciting programme that will include Mozart’s Divertimento in E flat K.563.

Francis described the work by Mozart as ‘one of music’s best-kept secrets, a composition of pure magic and unique beauty.’

He said the programme will also feature Hindemith’s Sonata for solo cello, as well as a new composition by Irish composer Sebastian Adams entitled 2021.3 for Mairéad.

It has, in fact, been almost three years since the sounds of sweet music filled the library at Bantry House. It’s also West Cork Music’s first out-of-season concert there since 2013.

Francis said the lack of live music concerts has been strange. ‘We tried to do things online, which meant we had a long learning curve and were kept crazy busy, but it was like the heart had gone out of it.

‘To be frank,’ he added, ‘it was miserable. It’s like the reason for what we are doing as an organisation, and personally, had been taken away for 23 months.

‘But we are still here – all of our seven employees at West Cork Music are still employed thanks to the Government support scheme. Now, happily, we are good to go and next Sunday will be the start.’

West Cork Music is about to launch the Chamber Music Festival, which will be 70 concerts from 60 internationally acclaimed musicians, as well as 25 young musicians, and it will be a 10-day event, running from June 24th to July 3rd.

Pre-booking and vaccination certificates are required for Sunday night’s event. For more information and to book, go to www.westcorkmusic.ie