Bantry Hospital upgrades appealed to planning board

MANAGEMENT at Bantry General Hospital has confirmed that plans for a new public entrance and ambulance set-down bays are under review after an appeal was lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Cork County Council had granted planning permission for the reconfiguration works that would see the demolition of a ramp as well as the creation of new ambulance and accessible parking spaces.

A local objector made a submission claiming that the works were not in keeping with the neighbourhood and would present a traffic hazard.

A spokesperson for management at the hospital confirmed: ‘The plans initially submitted are currently under review by our estates management team, and, once appraised, a decision will be taken as to whether or not plans will be resubmitted.’

The hospital has been developed extensively over the years including the opening, last August, by the then Taoiseach Micheál Martin, of a new €750,000 local injury unit. Meanwhile, works are underway on a new single-storey endoscopy unit, as well as a 12-bed stroke rehab unit, and additional parking. An Bord Pleanála has set a date of July 10th for its decision on the planning appeal.