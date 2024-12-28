Southern Star Ltd. logo
Bantry Hospital restricts visitors amid respiratory virus surge

December 28th, 2024 12:30 PM

By Martin Claffey

Visiting restrictions are in place in Bantry General Hospital as the HSE deals with a surge in respiratory illnesses.

VISITING restrictions are in place in Bantry General Hospital after a surge of patients presenting with respiratory illnesses.

The HSE South said all acute hospitals in the region are experiencing a high number of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, such as Influenza, RSV and Covid. As a result, hospital visiting times are restricted to visitors only between 6pm and 8pm.

The restrictions include two visitors per patient during these visiting hours and there will be a requirement for all visitors to wear face masks.

Hospitals affected are include Bantry General Hospital, Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, and Mallow General Hospital.

‘In order to reduce the spread of these illnesses in the healthcare setting the hospitals in Cork and Kerry are implementing visiting restrictions effective immediately,’ a HSE statement said.

‘These measures will be lifted as soon as possible when clinical circumstances allow.’

HSE South West regional executive officer Dr Andy Phillips asked that patients with non-emergency conditions ‘seek assistance from other parts of the health service’, including visiting a pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses.

The HSE also advised that those urgently requiring to see a GP outside of normal hours should contact South Doc on  0818 355 999

 

 

 

