Bantry hit by overnight flooding

Some areas in West Cork including Bantry were hit by overnight flooding last night.

Crews from Bantry Fire Brigade assisted by Cork County Council staff dealt with flooding in Bantry town centre where pumps were running on Main Street, New street and the Square.

Speaking to The Southern Star, station officer Ian Vickery said that there were a couple of premises got hit by flooding but generally there was no great damage caused.

'The pumps were set up on time and we were able to control it but more heavy rainfall is forecast for tomorrow,' said Ian.

The crews also thanked the Box of Frogs and the Gift Shop for giving them l hot cups of coffee which they said was greatly appreciated.

Meanwhile, reports are also coming of flooding in other parts of West Cork including the townlands of Demesne, Derreens, Derrylahan, Ardcahan on R-587 near Dunmanway.

A status yellow rainfall warning is also in effect with 30mm to 40mm of rainfall forecast together with strong to gale force onshore southeast winds. This warning is valid from 00:01 to 12:00 Saturday February 13th.There is also a coastal flooding risk with storm surge levels of 0.25m expected in Bantry and 0.3m in Cork Harbour from Sunday February 14th.

Another Status Yellow Wind Warning comes into effect on 06.00 until 18.00 on Sunday February 14th with strong to gale force southerly winds veering southwesterly.

Cork County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) is monitoring this situation and has attended the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management daily meetings throughout this week. Following on from this morning’s briefing, the Council advises property owners in low lying coastal Areas to take precautions to protect property in those areas that are prone to coastal flooding. This is due to the potential combination impact of factors such as spring tides, storm surge, high onshore winds, overtopping waves and high rainfall over the coming weekend and in particular at high tide times on Saturday and Sunday. Property owners in areas that are prone to coastal flooding should take precautions to protect their property.

The Council is also advising anyone travelling along the coast to exercise caution, due to high onshore winds and the risk of overtopping waves on roads adjacent to the coast, particularly at high tide times. Cork County Council’s SWAT team will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend and will issue updates as necessary.

Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds. Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy wind and rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires.

In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.

Cork County Council will provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.