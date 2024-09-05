Bantry Eoin’s series is up for wildlife ‘Oscars’

FILMMAKER and conservationist Eoin Warner said he is honoured after his TV series Ireland’s Wild Islands was nominated for a festival dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of natural history filmmaking.

Eoin, from Bantry, has been nominated for prizes at two prestigious European festivals. The acclaimed series has garnered international recognition with nominations at two of the world’s leading wildlife film festivals, Wildscreen in the UK and Green Screen in Germany.

A deeply personal journey, the series was undertaken in memory of Warner’s late father, David, who died in the Whiddy disaster of 1979.

The series was aired over three parts on RTÉ One in April and May 2023.

‘I’m so honoured to be nominated at Wildscreen, up against such massive international competition. It’s especially gratifying to be a finalist with such a personal Irish project,’ said Eoin. ‘Our islands are very special places.’