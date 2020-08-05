Bantry crash claims two lives; Schools prepare for re-opening; Dursey Island's big plans: the pros and cons; Mixed emotions for Newcestown and Bandon hurlers; Beach wheelchair a big success

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Bantry crash claims two lives

• Schools prepare for re-opening

• Dursey Island's big plans: the pros and cons

• Whale-watching drone video goes viral

• Beach wheelchair a big success

• Name sought for Glengarriff eagle chick

In Sport:

• Bantry Blues set up must-win Cork intermediate derby against Rosscarbery

• Mixed emotions for Newcestown and Bandon hurlers

In Life:

• A young woman from Baltimore who lost her mother to skin cancer is appealing to everyone to be sun smart this summer, and every day.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1