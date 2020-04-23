Bantry Court: Bailey’s case is adjourned again

IAN Bailey, who faces four charges following his arrest last August, is unlikely to have the full case heard until later this year.

The charges against Bailey, of Toormore, Schull, include charges for alleged drug-driving, and were adjourned once more at Bantry District Court today.

Mr Bailey is facing four charges, the court heard.

The case had already been adjourned in March, but as a result of the Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, Judge John King agreed to adjourn the case again, when it came up in Bantry court today, until June 11th, for mention only.

It is likely the case will be heard later in the year.