Bantry community spirit sails to success

BY EIMEAR O'DWYER

BANTRY Business Association (BBA) has praised local businesses that have accommodated cruise liners in the town, with 15 cruise liners expected this year – and that number will rise 60% next year. A close-knit community effort from Bantry locals ensured a warm welcome to visitors and boosted economic prosperity in the area.

According to the BBA, many businesses adapted their opening hours to cater for visitors, particularly on Sundays. The success of the trips is reflected in the forecasted increase of cruise liner visits from 15 this year, to 25 trips next year.

Disembarking at Bantry, 40% of visitors take an excursion to scenic areas including Garinish island, Ring of Beara, Gougane Barra, Sheep’s Head peninsula, with time remaining to explore Bantry.

Meanwhile, 60% of visitors come offshore to explore the local area. Bantry Tourism & Development offer a free shuttle service from the pier to the square. They also provide welcoming entertainment with Scoil Rince Carney as well as voluntary heritage trails and ‘typical’ tourism days.

Bantry Tourism & Development chair Eileen O’Shea works alongside volunteers to provide relevant information to visitors about retailers and eateries in the town. The next cruise liner, the Europa is arriving in Bantry on the bank holiday Monday August 7th and the Island Sky liner will arrive in Bantry on Sunday August 27th. The BBA is appealing to businesses to extend their opening hours to accommodate visitors on both dates where possible.