Bantry braced for Gale Force 8 winds today

Met Éireann has issued a gale warning for Irish coastal waters today (Tuesday) and predicted that a further status yellow wind warning for Wednesday and Thursday could lead to flooding in coastal areas.

The warning means that homeowners and traders in Bantry will be on tenterhooks yet again as it braces itself for gale force 8 winds.

The status yellow wind warning from 3pm on Wednesday to 1am on Thursday, November 19th follows a forecast of southwest to west winds, which are expected to reach means speeds of between 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.