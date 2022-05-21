The Spirit of Adventure cruise ship arrived in Bantry on Wednesday morning with 1,000 passengers. It was the second cruise liner to anchor in the bay this week, after the arrival of the World Explorer, with 200 passengers, on Monday. The passengers disembarked to the shore for trips to Mizen Head, the Ring of Beara, Garinish Island and Bantry. (Photo: Evan Doak)
BANTRY BAY’S BIG VISITORS Cruise ships are welcomed back
May 21st, 2022 11:40 PM
