Bantry Bay photo steals readers’ hearts

A BEAUTIFULLY studied photo of Bantry bay, with the sun setting behind flowers, has taken the prestigious title of Southern Star Reader’s Photo of the Year 2022.

The picture, by keen amateur photographer Eileen O’Shea in Bantry, was the overwhelming choice of our readers, who responded in huge numbers to the competition, as always.

The photo was voted the readers’ winner from a short-listed selection of 12 taken from last year’s weekly entries, as revealed in our Christmas edition.

Two other photos were also very popular with readers – Cora Ronan’s gorgeous picture of her daughter Chloe making a water ‘arc’ by splashing about at Ballyrisode beach, and Deirdre Jennings’ beautiful image of a fox cub peering through bushes near Duneen in Clonakilty.

Each of the 12 photos received substantial votes, but Eileen O’Shea’s harbour sunset was the clear winner, garnering many more scores than its nearest competitor.

Eileen now wins a €100 voucher and a framed copy of her photograph, and the winning reader entry, drawn randomly from the massive response, also sees a €100 voucher winging its way to Elizabeth Harrington of Ballingarry, Belgooly.