Bantry bands together for war effort

THE businesses and residents of Bantry have responded with incredible generosity to a collection of essential goods for people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Within a few hours, two buses and a van were packed with clothes, blankets, baby products, hygiene products, food and first aid supplies, according to one of a large number of organisers.

‘I cannot put into words how moved and grateful we are to every single person who donated to this important yet heartbreaking cause,’ Alexandra Keane told The Southern Star.

She paid tribute to Bantry Blues GAA Club for letting them use their grounds as a drop-off point. Locally, she said Mick Cremin provided two buses and funded the cost of transport, while Jim O’Keeffe and Ronan Dempsey of SuperValu also gave the use of their van. Three drivers – John Fox, Pat O’Shea and Denis O’Sullivan – ensured the delivery of the goods to the drop-off point in Mallow on Friday.

Students of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí were also involved in the collection in the school, while, locally, the sum of €1,660 was raised on the day and donated directly to the Irish Red Cross.

A van of essential goods was also collected in Ballydehob, while in Dunmanway over 40 boxes of goods were added to a truck that departed from Bandon at the weekend.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said the consignment included a donation from MICC in Dunmanway. She said it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of volunteers, D-Oil and Tar Isteach and Healy’s SuperValu. A walk-in facility will be set up in the Community Council offices for those requiring clothing over the next few weeks.