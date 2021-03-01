News

Bank of Ireland to shut Dunmanway and Bantry branches

March 1st, 2021 10:43 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

The Bank of Ireland branch in Dunmanway is set to close from September, and also in nearby Bantry.

BANK of Ireland is closing its branches in Bantry and Dunmanway, from September.

It says it has entered 'a new partnership' with An Post, providing banking services locally.

The changes are in response to 'significant trends' in how people are banking, it says,  so it is closing a number of branches nationwide and footfall at the closing branches is down on average by c60% since 2017, while digital usage has increased by one third.

The branches in Skibbereen and Clonakilty will remain open.

The new partnership with An Post means that Bank of Ireland customers can now avail of banking services at their local post office.

For full story, see this week's Southern Star, out Thursday.

