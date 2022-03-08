Bandon’s new play park moves closer to reality

BANDON’S new play park, complete with a sensory garden, has moved a step closer to reality following the allocation of Leader funding for the community project, which will be located on a 1.2 acre site on the Glasslyn Road.

The Bandon Playground Group, which is spearheading the project and has fundraised diligently over the past number of years even during the pandemic, has been successful in securing €105,800 in Leader funding.

Ann Bambury of Bandon Playground Group said they are very excited to start the project and give the community a play park they deserve and one that will stand the test of time.

‘The first phase of this community development project is the installation of the playground and this element is costing €268,000 while phase 2 will entail the completion of the walkway and landscaping,’ said Ann.

‘We would like to once again acknowledge the donation of 1.2acres of land on the Glasslyn Road by Cork Marts. The chief executive Sean O’Sullivan has been wonderful to work with and has assisted us greatly with the transfer of ownership.’

Ann has also thanked the local business community who have helped the group in raising the community contribution of €100,000 that was required for the project, as well as the committee who have worked so hard in delivering this project.

‘Local businesses, despite the hardship many experienced during the past two years with Covid restrictions, have dug deep and supported this unprecedented community project.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this project thus far.’

The play park will be an all-inclusive design with a walkway around the perimeter acting as an extension to the existing Graham Norton Walk. Kompan Ireland, an international playground equipment company based in Galway, has been awarded the contract for the build.

Drainage works are expected to commence on the site in the coming weeks and once completed, Kompan will survey the site again before the equipment and materials are ordered.

‘We hope that the installation will commence during the summer and expect the completion of the playground sometime in the autumn.’

The group said they have pushed the boundaries when it came to designing the play park, which they said will be a modern take on a traditional playground and will also contain a sensory garden.

Cork South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the awarding of the Leader funding money is a testament to the dedication of the Bandon Playground Group and the support given by the wider Bandon community and local businesses. ‘Committed parents and volunteers have worked tirelessly on this project with a vision for an accessible space for all the children of Bandon. I have been glad to support the campaign and push for it in the Dáil and with the Council,’ said Deputy Cairns.

Meanwhile, councillors were told at a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District last week that the current playground in Bandon has recently been cleaned and that the Council would renew existing equipment, while they wait for the development of the new playground.

There had been complaints in recent months about unpleasant graffiti on some of equipment at the playground.