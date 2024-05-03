Bandon’s Lyra went ‘hell for leather’ against industry critics

WEST Cork is certainly on song and judging by the musical output coming out of the region, it’s proving a hotbed of talent.

Last Friday, Bandon native Lyra’s debut album knocked Beyonce’s country-themed album Cowboy Carter off the No 1 spot on the Irish album charts.

The talented singer wowed audiences with her gold attire complete with gold boots on her recent appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Show to mark the release of her debut album, simply named Lyra.

Speaking to Patrick Kielty, the outspoken singer said she is so much happier for not taking music industry advice about her accent, weight and how she sings.

‘I don’t think these people knew me at all and I was miserable and I had no energy, so I decided to go hell for leather. I’m so much happier and have written better songs as a result,’ she said.

Her album features some of her biggest hits including New Day, Falling, Emerald and her Edge of Seventeen cover. She played Cyprus Avenue in Cork last week and is set to play Live at the Marquee on Sunday June 16th.

Meanwhile, West Cork’s most famous songwriter to the stars, Bill Maybury, has confirmed he has co-written Calum Scott and Armaan Malik’s new single Always. He has already written songs for chart-topper Cian Ducrot.

Billy posted online last week that he had the pleasure of writing the song last summer with the two singers and Jon McGuire last summer.

Just last month, the Ballineen native, who lives in London, was in New York with his family to see his face on a Times Square billboard, after he was chosen by streaming giant Spotify as their worldwide ‘Radar’ songwriter.