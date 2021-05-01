Bandon’s €10m development to house 150 workers

A NEW €10m primary healthcare centre in Bandon, which will welcome several different businesses and a library in the coming weeks, will house 150 staff.

Designed by Avanti Architects from Kinsale and built by MMD Construction, with Martin Vaughan as the project manager, the impressive three-storey 40,000 sq ft red brick building at Market Place has certainly made an impression in the town centre since construction began last year.

The brickwork alone cost in the region of €1m, giving an impressive finishing touch to the building.

Tenants moving into the building include the HSE, which will take over the top floor to operate a primary healthcare centre, while Cork County Council’s new library will be on the ground floor, moving up the street from its current location.

Matson’s Wine Store, which was a tenant in the now-demolished building on the same site, will be moving into a ground floor unit, while The Weir Family Clinic will also be join the tenants.

Others taking up units include Home Instead, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacy, Hidden Hearing, Egan’s Hearing, and osteopath Barry White.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Majella Galvin of letting agent DNG Galvin – which is incidentally across the street from the new building – described it as an exciting new development for Bandon, and a building where 150 people will be working.

‘The finish on this building is top notch and we have one 850 sq ft retail unit available on the ground floor and two consultation suites, where a flexible contract is available,’ said Majella.

There is also a coffee shop unit available to rent just below the DNG office, directly facing the main entrance to the new building.

The new building also has off-street parking which is free for the first 75 minutes.