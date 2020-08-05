Bandon’s Bridge Lane is town’s perfect social (distancing) spot

THE spectacular transformation of a Bandon street into a pedestrian zone has already been hailed a major success and it’s not even complete.

Bridge Lane has been closed to traffic and decked out with benches and plants in a bid to encourage footfall and also assist with social distancing. The project was by Cork County Council as part of Project ACT.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan said it has been a great addition to the town and it’s not finished yet.

‘A bike rack is be put in over the next two weeks and also some beautiful parasols are being manufactured and will be installed very soon too,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘The furniture is actually made of recycled plastics and is wheelchair and age-friendly too.’

A spokesperson for Bandon Business Association (BBA) said that they are delighted to be part of such a positive project for the town.

‘This is part of the Project ACT team towns and we would just like to say it is great working with Cork County Council, our local councillors and An Garda Síóchána. We kindly ask people to respect the area, supervise children of all ages and to use the waste bins provided.’

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘There’s a lovely atmosphere in this charming spot and it just goes to show what a small bit of imagination and joined-up thinking can achieve.’

The lane will remain pedestrianised until Wednesday September 30th.