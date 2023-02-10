Bandon’s biodiversity-friendly play park nearing completion

THE Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys got a sneak preview of Bandon’s nearly complete state-of-the-art play park while on a recent visit to West Cork.

Minister Humphreys along with local TDs and councillors met with the committee of the Bandon Playground Group to see for themselves the progress being made on the play park, which received Leader funding of €105,800 from her department.

Ann Bambury of Bandon Playground Group said it was a great pleasure showcase their nearly completed play park to Minister Humphreys and pointed out that her department contributed to the advancement of their community project.

‘It was great to hear her kind words and praise for our voluntary group and the wider community who have supported this project,’ said Ann.

‘We did emphasise the significance of this project for Bandon and its wider surrounds and to ensure continued investment is in place for community groups who take on the responsibilities of progressing projects for the betterment of their communities.’

Meanwhile, Ann confirmed that internal fencing is due to be completed and that the embankment surface will also be worked on in the coming weeks. Once a safety inspection is then carried out they will be able to unofficially open the play park.

‘Phase 2 of this project has yet to commence but we have an amazing biodiversity friendly landscape design ready to go but we have yet to secure funding to complete this phase and it won’t be officially opened until this phase is complete,’ she said.

However, Ann said that the group is determined to finish the project to its entirety and she thanked the people and business owners of Bandon and surrounds for supporting this venture.

They raised a community contribution of €100,000 for the project through various fundraising initiatives over the past number of years and they are continuing to raise funds through their GoFundMe page or through their Bank of Ireland account.