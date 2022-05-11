News

Bandon to host family friendly bike ride this Sunday

May 11th, 2022 5:08 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

A family friendly bike ride will take place in Bandon this Sunday May 15th from 10.30am

Share this article

Bandon Family Resource Centre and Bike Friendly Bandon  are hosting a family friendly bike ride this Sunday, May 15th.

The event is taking place to celebrate National Bike Week which runs nationwide from May 14th-22nd.

‘Join us for a fun family friendly bike ride around Bandon town,’ said a spokesperson.

The meeting point is at the council with a starting time of 10.30am, and it will finish up at the skate park for games and prizes.

‘We want to be seen so we're asking everyone to dress in your brightest clothes. Why not bring a picnic to enjoy after the bike ride? But remember leave no trace,’ said the organiser.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and helmets must be worn.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.