Bandon to host family friendly bike ride this Sunday

Bandon Family Resource Centre and Bike Friendly Bandon are hosting a family friendly bike ride this Sunday, May 15th.

The event is taking place to celebrate National Bike Week which runs nationwide from May 14th-22nd.

‘Join us for a fun family friendly bike ride around Bandon town,’ said a spokesperson.

The meeting point is at the council with a starting time of 10.30am, and it will finish up at the skate park for games and prizes.

‘We want to be seen so we're asking everyone to dress in your brightest clothes. Why not bring a picnic to enjoy after the bike ride? But remember leave no trace,’ said the organiser.

All children must be accompanied by an adult and helmets must be worn.