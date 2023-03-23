Bandon street faces closure for four weeks

BANDON’S North Main St will be fully closed to traffic for four weeks after contractors found a snag due to the poor condition of the ground, which was due to be re-paved.

The details of works were outlined at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and councillors were told that the overall works will not now be completed until the second week of May.

A one-way traffic system is currently in operation while the works are taking place on the street, with diversions on the Old Cork Rd.

Senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said the footpath programme is underway but difficulties arose due to encountering existing ESB cables under the kerbing of commercial premises.

‘The contractor had to amend his methodology and the footpath works are to take longer now and will be finished by Easter,’ said Mr Cahill. ‘We originally planned for the road paving works to take place immediately after the footpath works were complete. However, because the ground under the paving is so poor, the contractors will have to excavate a further half a metre down. Because of this, it will not be possible to maintain one-way traffic during this.’

Mr Cahill said that due to the narrowness of the street it would not be safe for traffic to be passing on a lane with an excavation beside it.

‘The contractors will be off for the first two weeks of Easter but road paving works will commence on April 14th for a four-week period with works to be completed by May 12th and the street will be closed during that period.’

Mr Cahill also said that they took advantage of the reduced traffic on North Main St to repave Emmet Row and Kilbrogan Hill. Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said that they always suspected North Main St was not going to be as ‘clear cut’ as originally believed. ‘I’m glad the work is being done as it was needed for so long. It’s also a nice touch that the old kerbs are being retained outside the West Cork Heritage Centre,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘As we are diverting down the Old Cork Rd it is really dangerous for pedestrians and if we could get a footpath in there, it would be great. Also they could do with a speed ramp by Kilbrogan Park as motorists are speeding down.’