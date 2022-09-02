Bandon singer to entertain kids at direct provision centres

A BANDON singer is bringing her well-known ‘Duffbox’ to entertain children living in direct provision centres across the county.

Áine Duffy took to playing ‘pop-up’ gigs two years ago during the height of the lockdown by converting a horsebox into her portable stage, complete with a PA and colourful lights. She even went further and built her own passive home at the same time.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Áine, said she wanted to come up with something better for the children living in direct provision centres and her idea was to bring music but more importantly joy and fun to them. So she applied for a grant to implement her idea called ‘The Duffbox Childrens Project.’

‘The grant comes under the Live Performance Support Scheme and I applied for funding for this from Cork County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sports and Media,’ said Áine, who previously donated teddy bears to the children at Clonakilty Lodge direct provision centre.

‘I had to make a proposal about what I wanted to do and thankfully they thought it was a great idea and accepted my proposal which is fantastic. I can’t wait for the ‘Duffbox’ to pull into those centres and see the children’s’ eyes light up. My show is upbeat and there will be plenty of dancing and the kids seem to love it.’

Áine and her ‘Duffbox’ headed to the Drishane Castle direct provision centre Millstreet on August 25th to play to over 150 children and follows that up with a concert at Clonakilty Lodge direct provision centre on August 27th.

And in what has been an eventful 12 months for the singer/songwriter, she only found out recently that she is related to American superstar Billie Eilish (along with this writer!).

Aine who went down a storm at the recent Clonmel Busking Festival in Tipperary also performed at the recent and successful Bandon Walled Town Festival