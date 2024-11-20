Bandon rental property is Ireland’s ‘most luxurious’

AN 18th-century Georgian country house in Bandon has been announced as the country’s most luxurious self-catering property.

Retreat Country House on the outskirts of the town won the prestigious award at the recent Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) annual conference.

The six-bedroom property, which costs over €1,000 a night to rent this December, is tucked away on almost 30 acres on the edge of West Cork town, and the country house which was once home to the Duchess of Westminster.

Current owner Miriam O’Driscoll said they were delighted to accept the ISCF award.

‘None of this would have been possible without those working hard behind the scenes at The Retreat Country House and our fantastic guests. We look forward to a great year ahead,’ she said.

Meanwhile, a major talking point at the conference was the outgoing government’s decision to pause the register for the short-term letting to tourists bill.

In a bid to curb pressure on housing, the EU is planning a new system of registration for short-term accommodation lettings.

Under the proposed legislation, properties advertised for short-term lettings will need a valid registration number provided by Fáilte Ireland for short-term rentals up to and including 21 nights.

Under the Planning Acts, all development, including a material change of use, requires planning permission.

The move from long-term rental to short-term rental would be considered such a change of use, and a registration number will only be issued with planning permission.

West Cork-based chair of the ISCF Máire Ní Mhurchú said the legislation surrounding short term rentals needs to be balanced, proportionate and fair to existing businesses.

‘It must also allow for the development of small sustainable tourism businesses, bringing jobs, economic benefit and a balanced growth to rural areas,’ she said.