Bandon parking machines are coining it

PAY parking machines in Bandon are still accepting coins despite the fact that pay parking has been suspended in the town since last year, according to one local councillor.

At this month’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) highlighted the anomaly that the machines are still accepting coins when they should be switched off.

Cllr O’Donovan said that both and he and Cllr Alan Coleman raised motions last September calling for the suspension of pay parking to help businesses in the town as they emerged from lockdown. Their motions were passed but he said the machines have not been switched off.

‘The problem is that the machines are still operating and what’s worse is that people are still putting money into them when there is no need to,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘I thought the machines were meant to be switched off and that there were no charges for parking as per our motion that day. Why are the machines still switched on? It’s also leading to confusion among people coming to the town, with some ending up getting fines due to the whole uncertainty.’

Cllr O’Donovan also queried what will happen with all the money that has been collected since last September and suggested that it should be donated to the Bandon Playground Group who are currently fundraising for a new state-of-the-art play park to be built on the Glasslyn Road.

Cllr O’Donovan pointed out also that parking is free for two hours in Bandon and the town’s traffic warden is on duty to enforce this parking rule.

Senior executive officer Mac Dara O’ h-Icí said he wasn’t aware that the machines were still accepting coins and would investigate the matter. He said there had been signage in place on the machines initially but will examine it in more detail.