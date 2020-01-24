Bandon memorial should include names of all war dead

AN extension to a war memorial in Bandon which will include the inscribing of the names of local people who lost their lives in either World War I or II is being proposed by the Bandon War Memorial Committee.

The memorial stone was first erected in 1996 close to the Council offices in Bandon, following the forming of the committee, to commemorate those from Bandon and the greater Bandon area, who died in both wars.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Billy Good of the Bandon War Memorial Committee – which was formed the year after the last veteran of the Great War from the area had died at 100 years of age – said that the aim of their group was to commemorate and endeavour to keep alive the names and traditions of those who fought and died in two World War conflicts and erect a permanent memorial to them.

‘This latter objective was achieved by way of donations and public subscriptions and what you see today is the memorial stone close to the Council offices. This building was formerly the railway station that would have been the departure point from the town for a lot of these men, some of whom were never to return to their native land,’ said Billy.

The memorial – containing roughly 175 names in total – was unveiled in November 1996 and the following year a booklet was published which contained the names of those who had died – not just from Bandon but from surrounding areas, including Kilbrittain, Innishannon, Crossbarry, Newcestown, Enniskeane/Ballineen and Brinny.

‘Following research over the years, this resulted in additional names being added which brings the total number up to 200 with another 20 for WWII,’ he said. Billy added that to date no West Cork town has yet erected an external memorial to those that died that contains the names also.

‘We now see ourselves being left behind by other towns throughout the county like Midleton and Fermoy, for example, who have memorials with the names erected to the fallen from their areas.’

The Bandon War Committee is proposing that all the names be inscribed in stone and they feel it is only fitting that these people be commemorated in such a way. They hope to fund this from their own resources as well as through fundraising, donations and hopefully through Council grant schemes.

‘If there are families from the areas who had a family member who died in these conflicts and feel their name should be included, please make contact with us so that the name can be checked against the database held.’

For more information contact Billy Good on 087-6171390.

