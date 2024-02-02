Bandon hero to be honoured for city rescue of woman

A BANDON man involved in the rescue of a woman from the River Lee late last year is to be honoured with a civic reception by his local municipal district.

At a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, councillors agreed that it would be very appropriate to honour William Ross, who helped rescue a woman whose car went into the River Lee at the end of November last year.

William, along with two Belgian fisherman Farid Langens and Kevin Roos, rushed to rescue the motorist after her car went into the river off Kennedy Quay.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said he proposed to honour William and the two other men, involved in the rescue with a full civic reception. Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF), who knows William, said it would be very fitting for the municipal district to honour William and pointed out he is a person who would never expect such an accolade.

She said it should be a standalone civic reception for Mr Ross and the two Belgian fishermen, after it was suggested that others be included. ‘To save a life is a big thing,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said it is important to honour individuals who make an extraordinary contribution to the municipal district.

‘We as a public body represent the citizens and where a citizen has made a contribution, I think that should be recognised. Where there’s a life being saved that is extraordinary, and William put his own life at risk to rescue that woman,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

Mr Dunne said the proposal will go forward to the executive initially before going back to the councillors for agreement.

Speaking to The Southern Star, the day after the dramatic rescue, William Ross said he did what any other person would have done, if they faced that same situation.

He had been working on the quay when he noticed a commotion and jumped into action to rescue the woman from her car in the river along with Farid Langens and Kevin Roos.

A GoFundMe page was later set up to allow William buy a new phone after his own was damaged in the river rescue.