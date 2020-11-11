Bandon group hopes new playground will be ‘destination’ venue

BANDON’S new innovative Play Park is set to become a ‘destination playground’ and this vision moved a step closer recently following the granting of full planning permission by Cork County Council.

Set on a 1.2 acre site on the Glasslyn Road which was donated to Bandon Playground, Group by Cork Marts, this inclusive community play park, next to the MUGA complex, will also include a sensory garden.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Ann Bambury of Bandon Playground Group said it’s been a long and arduous wait since they first submitted their planning application, late last year.

An additional request for a road report set back the process but they are delighted now that planning has been granted.

‘The overall cost of the development will be in the region of €500,000 and then there’s the community contribution of €100,000. As we are a registered charity, we have raised €50›,000 so far, in just under two years,’ said Ann.

‘So we are continuing our fundraising and hopefully now the granting of planning permission will incentivise everyone to donate and help us all realise the importance of this development and how it will impact positively on our community.’

And it’s fair to say that the people of Bandon and beyond have got fully behind this project with numerous fundraisers having taken place over the past two years.

In recent weeks, the group received an anonymous donation of €5,000 on their own GoFundMe page, which has raised over €10,000 so far.

‘We will continue to liaise in a partnership approach with Cork County Council and local public representatives to access appropriate funding streams and we also ask that our enthusiastic community continue to endeavour to meet this goal,’ said Ann.

While Covid-19 may have restricted some of their fundraising streams this year, they are taking to virtual fundraising and have more events in the pipeline.

Ann described the planned Play Park as ‘one-off’ and said they have pushed the boundaries in the design to achieve this modern take on a traditional playground.

‘The play park will present high play value, whilst benefitting the town of Bandon with an impressive landscape design to compliment the river and surrounding recreational area.’

See ‘Bandon Play – Park Project’ on GoFundMe to donate, and for more updates see ‘Bandon Playground Group’ on Facebook.