Bandon gran remanded to Limerick prison for the weekend

A BANDON grandmother has been remanded to Limerick Prison for the weekend after she allegedly breached conditions of her bail that she was not enter any retail units in the town.

Margaret Buttimer (66) of the Cottage, St Fintan’s Road, Bandon appeared at Bandon District Court today, having been remanded in custody overnight following her appearance at the court yesterday morning.

At yesterday's court, gardaí claimed that Ms Buttimer entered SuperValu in the Riverview Shopping Centre at 9.50am on Thursday July 1st without a face mask and was then arrested by gardaí and brought to court.

Judge James McNulty said that conditions of her release on bail last Friday ,after she allegedly committed a similar offence, were that she wasn't to enter any shop or retail unit and to stay out of the Riverview Shopping Centre and South Main Street in Bandon. Both her son and her partner agreed to supervise her and to keep her at home while she was out on bail on this charge

Insp Ian O'Callaghan told Judge McNulty that a 'huge amount' of resources has been taken up in recent weeks due to the accused's constant re-offending.

'We had a clear conversation last week and this court has been let down. I got assurances that ye would take appropriate steps and supervise her and it hasn't happened,' said Judge McNulty.

Bail was refused and Judge McNulty remanded Ms Buttimer in custody to Limerick Prison to appear again in court on Monday July 5th for a plea or fix a date into yesterday's charge and the charge from last Friday, which was also at SuperValu in Bandon.