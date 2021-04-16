Bandon engineer Charlie will be a ‘hard act to follow’

COUNCILLORS from the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District had to pay tribute to not just one, but two, Council staff at last week’s online meeting.

It was announced that senior executive engineer, Charlie McCarthy is leaving to take up a position in the design office in County Hall, while Municipal District officer Enda O’Halloran is also moving to County Hall to work in audit.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) thanked Charlie for his hard work in the area over the past 10 years.

‘You were very agreeable and approachable as a senior engineer and you will be a hard act to follow,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Murphy said his successor, Richard Cahill, faces a ‘tough enough portfolio’ and he wished him well in his new position.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) said Charlie ‘laid the seeds for a new Bandon’ and he thanked him for all the work he had done for the Municipal District.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) noted that Charlie was in Bandon ‘at its starkest hour’ and said he was a great believer in following the road programme. ‘You upped the ante in drainage also and I wish you all the best in County Hall,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said Charlie came in during what was ‘an extraordinary challenging scenario’ and also had to deal with two major capital projects going on in Bandon.

‘You were a key link in that process and a conduit to County Hall and you were always very patient with us,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) also thanked Charlie and said it was unfortunate that he was leaving Bandon before all the works were completed.

Mr McCarthy said it was certainly an ‘interesting’ 10 years working in Bandon and Kinsale and thanked the councillors for their kind comments.

Councillors were also united in wishing Enda O’Halloran the best of luck in his new position.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan said he would be missed in the district and that local groups who had been very fond of him will miss him.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) noted that Enda was in a different role and ‘beardless’ when they first met him.

Mr O’Halloran said the councillors had been a joy to work with and said as Municipal Districts go, it is one of the smoothest to work in.