Bandon couple make sourcing sustainable toys child’s play

THE country’s first sustainable toy rental club, led by a Bandon couple, is proving a hit with parents in the region.

Founded by husband-and-wife team, Didier and Jenel Sanders, The Clever Tots Toy Club was born from their experience as new parents working and living in Dubai.

After the birth of their son Orlando, they struggled with sourcing quality eco-friendly toys until they happened upon a sustainable toy rental service operating there.

Having moved back home to Ireland at the start of the pandemic, they decided to start their own business, when they couldn’t source a similar service here.

‘The whole premise of Clever Tots Toy Club is to provide a more sustainable way for caregivers and children to enjoy their toys within the home environment,’ said Jenel.

‘We know from our experience that the monthly toy delivery will create beautiful moments of joy with little ones as they unbox their toys with excitement and wonder. We believe that the Clever Tots Toy Club membership and support will inspire parents to spend even more quality pockets of time playing with their young children.’

Aimed at children aged three months to three years, the monthly toy box delivery includes a set of four carefully chosen, age-appropriate toys, that are replaced each month to avoid fatigue and provide new opportunities through play.

All the toys supplied through the Clever Tots Toy Club have been selected based on their quality, their child developmental potential, along with strict sustainable and ethical production factors.

The club, at clevertots.ie recycles and reuses the toys across its membership based with its monthly toy replacement model. Each toy is hygienically sanitised using an eco-friendly cleaning solution, followed by ozone gas treatment to eliminate any possibility of remaining bacteria or viruses.

Priced at €39.99 a month, parents can also avail of discounts for purchases of three, six or 12-month memberships.