Baltimore's Dede cooks up a storm with rave review

BALTIMORE’S two-starred Michelin restaurant has received a rave review in the 2025 Michelin Guide.

Head chef Ahmet Dede was previously head chef at Mews – another Michelin-starred restaurant in Baltimore – but he went on to found Dede at the Customs House in 2020 with his business partner Maria Archer.

Ahmet thanked the editors of this year’s guide for including him with ‘some of the legends and best chefs in the industry’ – people whom he ‘respects and admires.’

Speaking on behalf of all of the team at Dede, he said they felt both humbled and proud to be featured in the guide.

The write-up refers to ‘a new generation of talent’ especially among Michelin’s two-star restaurants.

It said the Turkish-born chef is ‘cooking fusion food that Ireland has rarely seen.’