Baltimore Sailing Club to host cocktails ‘n’ auction fundraiser

THERE’S hardly a family in the Baltimore area that hasn’t got some connection or other with the men and women of the lifeboat, and people are very secure in the knowledge that they are up to the challenge every time, whatever the weather throws at them.

Those comments came from Baltimore Sailing Club commodore Grahame Copplestone, who was speaking at the launch of the club’s annual cocktail party and auction to raise funds for the lifeboat service.

‘Baltimore villagers and people who live on the adjoining islands and hinterland are more acutely aware than most of the huge efforts RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat crews and their families make in maintaining a continuous service aimed at saving lives at sea in this region,’ he added.

In an effort to raise much-needed funds for the service, the club is hosting its annual RNLI Baltimore Lifeboat cocktail party and auction at the clubhouse on Friday August 11th.

‘We’re encouraging our members, local friends, and visitors to the area to join us at the clubhouse on the day, and show solidarity with our lifeboat crews and the great work they do in saving lives at sea, and the many rescues they undertake for the islands and those who make a living from these waters,’ he said.

Auctioneer Morgan O’Driscoll has again agreed to work through the varied lots that are up for auction, and new items for auction are also being welcomed. A nominal entry fee applies, and canapés will be served, while summer cocktails and drinks are also available on the day.

The auction lots include sailing master classes, paintings, craft pieces, concert tickets, hotel options, ferry trips, whale and dolphin trips, hampers, restaurant vouchers, and sailing paraphernalia.

‘Neighbours, friends, and visitors are likely to make a night of it, with a lively adult disco to round off the evening.

‘The club has a strong community connection, and we’re calling on supporters of the great work of RNLI Baltimore to turn out for a lovely evening,’ added Grahame.

Baltimore RNLI lifeboat operations manager Tom Bushe said the fundraising need is more crucial than ever, as callouts have increased year-on-year. ‘Crews remain on standby and keep the service afloat, regardless of personal or work issues,’ he added.

‘Remember that this service is available to all and every craft on the water, whether large or small and is a lifesaver to people on the water and those living in the surrounding islands and coastline.

‘The support of the sailing club, and of many, many other clubs over the years, means a lot to the morale of our crews who work so hard to keep this service relevant.

‘Whether you are a stranded wind-surfer, an out-of-your-depth family of enthusiastic swimmers, a fisherman with engine failure, a grounded yacht or rowing boat owner, or you are taken seriously ill on one of the surrounding islands, RNLI Baltimore is watching, waiting and ready for the off in your defence if you are faced with a dangerous situation.’

To donate for the auction, email Peter O’Flynn on [email protected]