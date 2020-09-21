Baltimore RNLI has two call-outs to Cape Clear in 14 hours 

BALTIMORE RNLI's lifeboat was called out twice in 14 hours to provide two separate medical evacuations from Cape Clear at the weekend.

The first call-out happened on Saturday evening. The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 6.49pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation (Medivac) to an islander from Cape Clear.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Cape Clear at 7.10pm. After an initial assessment, the voluntary lifeboat crew brought the casualty onboard the lifeboat and they departed the island at 7.14pm.

The lifeboat arrived back to Baltimore Lifeboat Station at 7.42pm where the casualty was handed over to the care of the HSE ambulance crew.

There were six volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat – coxswain Kieran Cotter, mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Jerry Smith, Aidan Bushe, David Ryan and Jim Griffiths.

The second call-out came Sunday morning at the request of the Irish Coast Guard. The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.24am, to provide another medivac to an islander from Cape Clear.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the island at 8.47am and transported the casualty back to Baltimore, departing Cape Clear at 8.57am and arriving back at the Lifeboat Station at 9.26am. The casualty was handed over to the care of the HSE ambulance crew.

The crew were coxswain Kieran Cotter, mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Micheal Cottrell, David Ryan and Don O’Donovan. Conditions at sea during both call-outs were calm with a north easterly wind and no sea swell.

Kate Callanan of Baltimore RNLI said: ‘Baltimore RNLI often provides medical evacuations for residents or visitors to the islands around west Cork including Cape Clear, Sherkin and Heir islands. If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island, call 999 or 112.’